FDA issues warning about humans taking deworming drugs

The FDA is warning consumers to not use livestock dewormers as a way to treat or prevent COVID-19.

The agency says it has received multiple reports of people who have been hospitalized after taking Ivermectin.

The drug is generally used in animals to treat or prevent certain parasites or heartworm disease.

There are Ivermectin tablets and topical formulations approved for use to treat people with some parasitic worms or head lice and skin conditions.

But, the FDA says the tablets approved for humans are at very specific doses and that taking large doses of the drug is dangerous and can cause serious harm.

The agency also says that many of the inactive ingredients found in animal products are not evaluated for use in people.