Fatal injuries reported in rollover crash on I-10 between Congress, 22nd

TUCSON (KVOA) - A rollover accident is causing traffic restriction on Interstate 10 Monday afternoon.

According to Tucson Fire Department, the incident is on I-10 eastbound between Congress and 22nd streets.

They say the incident is "significantly slowing traffic" in the area. Motorists are asked to take alternate routes.

A rollover accident on I-10 eastbound between Congress and 22nd is significantly slowing traffic - avoid the area, DPS is on scene — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) August 23, 2021

Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety later announced that the crash involved one vehicle.

However, it has turned fatal.

Details about the collision are limited at this time.

🚨 Troopers are investigating a single-vehicle fatal collision on I-10 EB at milepost 259 in Tucson. Lanes are restricted and traffic is heavy - please avoid the area. #AZTroopers https://t.co/TDHqrgOzgH — Dept. of Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) August 23, 2021



