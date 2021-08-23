Fatal injuries reported in rollover crash on I-10 between Congress, 22nd
TUCSON (KVOA) - A rollover accident is causing traffic restriction on Interstate 10 Monday afternoon.
According to Tucson Fire Department, the incident is on I-10 eastbound between Congress and 22nd streets.
They say the incident is "significantly slowing traffic" in the area. Motorists are asked to take alternate routes.
Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety later announced that the crash involved one vehicle.
However, it has turned fatal.
Details about the collision are limited at this time.
