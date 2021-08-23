Doctors stage walk-out, ask people to get vaccinated

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida -- Dozens of doctors pleaded with people to get vaccinated in South Florida on Monday.

The doctors, spanning specialties, came together and walked out of their hospitals in the early morning hours in Palm Beach County.

They all had one message for their community: get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Their hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.

S/ Rupesh Dharia, MD/ Internist :06

"We are are exhausted our patience and resources are running low," said Dr. Rupesh Dharia. "We need your help."