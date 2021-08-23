CLEAR THE SHELTER: PACC to offer month-long adoption specials

TUCSON (KVOA) - A month-long adoption event is now underway at the Pima Animal Care Center.

PACC is taking part in the national "Clear the Shelters" campaign once again after a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event kicked off on Monday with a $0 adoption fee for all animals including puppies and kittens.

The adoption promotion will end on September 19 with a party at PACC, which is located at 4000 N Silverbell Rd.

“We are very excited to have this adoption event happening at PACC!” said Monica Dangler, Director of Animal Services. “This event couldn’t come at a better time with the shelter being so full.”

PACC has been dealing with an overcrowding issue at the shelter and has been in desperate need of adopters and fosters.

According to PACC, the shelter is running out of room due to lost pets after monsoon storms, dogs that prefer to be alone in the kennel and animals being brought in as part of Animal Protection Services investigations.

The shelter will feature a different adoption promotion every week and it will be announced on social media every Monday.

PACC will be hosting four events in their multipurpose room.

Foster Fair on Aug. 29, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Long Stay Lounge on Sept. 4 and Sept. 5, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Foster Fair Sept. 12, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Click here for a list of available pets up for adoption and foster.

If you can't foster or adopt, the shelter is also in need of mask donations.

Do you know someone who can make or donate masks? PACC needs masks for staffers, volunteers and visitors! They can be dropped off in the blue donation bins outside the main gate. pic.twitter.com/vp3a50ERYQ — Pima Animal Care (@PimaAnimalCare) August 23, 2021

For more information, visit webcms.pima.gov.