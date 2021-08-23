Classes begin for nearly 48k students at UArizona

TUCSON (KVOA) — The students are all moved in and school is in session, Monday was the first day of classes for the University of Arizona.

The university said it's welcoming its largest first-year class in history with 8,700 first-year students.

"It's really exciting to see campus come back to life," said Emily Ross, Executive Director of Recruitment and Enrollment Marketing with the Office of Undergraduate Admissions. "We're thrilled to have wildcats back at the U of A and engaging safely of course."

Ross said despite the pandemic, the virtual year helped the university reach a broader audience.

"This past year we we're able to really open up access in terms of connecting with students in schools across the state and really nationally," she said.

"It's different from last year, obviously," said freshman Caleb McKinley. "It's a good shift though, especially for my first year in college. I get a full, well, at least a hybrid experience as being in person and taking online classes."

To reduce the impact of COVID-19 on campus the school said it has several safety protocols in place including free face masks in every classroom, cleaning supplies, virus and antibody testing on campus and wastewater testing to detect the presence of the virus in dorms and other buildings.

"It feels really safe," said freshman Madison Perrault. "Especially because it's a really big campus, it gets really nerve-racking, but all of the measures that have been put in place have made me feel really safe about it."

Perrault, who moved to Tucson with her partner from Washington state, said in a time where it's easy to make the pandemic feel like a background problem, she's happy the university is reminding students to be conscious.

"There's going to be groups of students from here and there that don't really care," Perrault's partner Dylan Cook said, "but the overall vibe, especially from the administration, is that that's the direction we need to go for everybody's safety, and that's a nice feeling."

Of the 8,700 incoming first-year students, one-third are the first in their families to go to college. The total preliminary number of students this year is just under 48,000.