Family of hit and run victim pleads for driver to come forward

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Alex Hayes was changing a tire on the side of Interstate 10 Saturday night when he was hit by a semi-truck near mile post 289. The driver fled the scene. Hayes, also known as Fred to his friends, was killed.



The 21 year old's uncle, Charles Kendrick said Hayes went to Andrada High School and played football for Empire. Kendrick shared a story about his nephew, saying his football coach thought he may have been able to go to the next level, but he was too nice. "He was too nice of a kid, he didn't have a mean streak in him," Kendrick said.



Hayes worked for a repair shop. He was working the night he was killed. He planned to be his own boss in the future.

"His plans were to keep working hard in the industry he was in, continue to learn and get more certifications and get his own shop where he could do his own repairs and run it the way he saw fit," Kendrick said.



Hayes loved to do anything outdoors.. fishing and camping. He was always working on someone's car. His family says his loss is immeasurable. "It's devastating. Our family just wants to know what happened. Right now we are in the dark about what happened, we have very little information and I think at this point we just want to know what happened."