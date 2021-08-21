Volunteers fight invasive grass one pull at a time

TUCSON (KVOA)-- The sun is barely up yet half a dozen people are making their way through the Tucson Mountains. Hats and long sleeved shirts protect their skin from the sun, but they aren't here to hike.

"I just can't imagine a more fascinating beautiful place, if you look around here, this is magical, this Sonoran Desert that we live in is a magical place. And it won't be magical of buffel grass takes over," said David Raab.

Raab has volunteered with with the Sonoran Desert Weed Wackers for 17 years. The group meets several times a month, year- round, to pull the invasive Buffel grass, which was initially brought into Arizona from Africa for cattle grazing.

"Unfortunately, the unintended consequences is that Buffel grass takes off and grows in conditions like this, it out competes the native plants, it robs the native plants of the nutrients, moisture that's needed," said Doug Siegel, with the Pima County Natural Resources Parks and Recreation Department.

Left to flourish unmitigated, the grass could change the desert as we know it.

"Buffel grass has the power to transform the Sonoran Desert, the Tucson Mountains that we see here, that's really devoid of all bio-diversity that you see around you now," said Kim Franklin, Conservation Science Manager with the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum.

While record rainfall this monsoon has been good for the desert and wildlife, it's fueled the growth of Buffel grass, which could provide tinder for future fires.

Siegel said, "Its already starting to stress and kill plants and if you do get a fire it burns at very high hot temperatures with tall flames that kill pretty much this lower desert because it's not fire adapted " Increasing temperatures are also allowing Buffel grass to grow to higher elevations. Initially growth was thought to cap at 3000 to 4500 feet, but conservationists are now finding it as high as 6000 feet. That crossover provides a bridge of sorts to bring fire from higher elevations to lower elevations, like the desert. Franklin said if Buffel grass continues to grow, "We would have more fires because Buffel grass is an exceptionally excellent fuel and so anytime there's a lightning strike in the Tucson Mountains you would see fires."

There are more than 80 grass species in the Tucson Mountains and volunteers are trained how to discern between the invasive and native grasses. Volunteers layer the pulled grass on the ground, roots exposed downhill to dry them out so they won't re-root. Layering also helps to minimize regrowth . They often revisit sites to make sure they deplete potential seed sources. "It's not possible to eradicate Buffel grass we're always going to be living with it. but it is possible to control it and it is possible to protect the places that we care about most," Franklin said.

There are other ways to eradicate Buffel grass. Herbicide can be used when the grass is green. Some contractors hike in with backpacks and spray the grass, helicopters have been used as well. But fighting the invasive grass is a constant battle. Franklin said studies show Buffel grass can double in size every seven years.

"It's like the tortoise and the hare, it's just persistence. Slow and study wins the race. Volunteers doing this for 20 years. Slopes entirely covered with Buffel grass now covered with native plant species.

Volunteers provide valuable help in the effort to control buffel grass. Each volunteer's time is leveraged to gain more funding through grants. Although each land management agency contributes fund toward the effort, The Desert Museum and those organizations can apply for grants to fund the work. Each hour of work counts for $25 an hour.



Raab said pulling Buffel grass is hard work, but it's given him the chance to go places in the desert many locals have never been.

"What we do out here matters. we come back sometimes to an area after we've worked for a few years in a row and you see that it's clear. And the desert has come back to what it's supposed to be. It's not just an effort in futility, it actually accomplishes something," Raab said.

If you are interested in volunteering on a Buffel grass pull, you can sign up through with the Sonoran Desert Weed Wackers or the Desert Museum.











