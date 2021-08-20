Skip to Content

US ‘copters pick up Kabul evacuees; Biden focuses on rescues

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. military helicopters have begun flying into Taliban-held Kabul to scoop up would-be evacuees.

American officials confirmed the limited sorties on Friday to The Associated Press, as President Joe Biden pledged firmly to bring all Americans home from Afghanistan — and Afghans who aided the war effort, too. Biden’s comments at a White House news conference come as the U.S. government struggles to ramp up a massive airlift of Americans and other foreigners and vulnerable Afghans, rescuing them from a Taliban takeover of the country.

Biden is facing criticism from some at home for the chaotic and often violent scene outside the airport as crowds struggle to reach safety.

Associated Press

