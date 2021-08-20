Survey shows some adults worried about emergency room safety

A new survey reveals one in five adults in the U.S. would not seek emergency care, due to fears of COVID-19.

Researchers from Cedars-Sinai hospital polled 933 adults over the past year.

17% said that if they had heart attack symptoms, they would prioritize avoiding COVID-19 exposure and not go to the emergency room.

And just over 25% said they would do the same if they had symptoms of Appendicitis.

Most of these respondents said they feared contracting COVID-19 from other patients or staff in crowded emergency rooms.