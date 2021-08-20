Sheriff Chris Nanos releases memo regarding wage increases for employees

TUCSON (KVOA) - When Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos learned the City of Tucson was giving pay raises to its employees, Nanos wanted to look into doing the same as a county to be competitive in the hiring process. As of Friday, Sheriff Nanos tells News 4 Tucson the department is down 107 positions and has 69 employees in training who can't even start hitting the streets to work.

Sheriff Nanos said a Pima County Sheriff's Department wage committee submitted a 16-page letter to the Pima County Board of Supervisors on July 20, which included a number of proposals for wage increases for sheriff's department employees. That letter was then directed to the Human Resources Director Cathy Bohland to analyze the wage committee's proposal.

On Aug. 9, Cathy Bohland released a 28-page memorandum in response to the sheriff's department wage committee recommendations.

On Friday, Sheriff Nanos released a memo in response to Bohland's memo. Nanos said the 28-page document from Bohland was filled with volumes of misdirected and irrelevant data. Nanos goes on to say that Bohland's recommendations included a three to five percent pay raise sometime this year and a study that could take longer than a year. Nanos said this is not sufficient and dismisses all employees' efforts to improve their quality of life.

"I have coworkers of mine, records clerks who come to me in tears telling me that they work 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and in the evening after they get dinner they now have to go out and drive for Uber just to make ends meet just to pay an electric bill," said Sheriff Nanos.

News 4 Tucson did reach out to Pima County HR Director Cathy Bohland for comment but is still waiting for her reply.