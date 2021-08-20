Pima County Health to hold stress management webinar

TUCSON (KVOA) — The Pima County Health Department's Community Mental Health and Addiction Program will host a stress management webinar Friday morning.

The online event, hosted on Zoom, begins at 11 a.m. and will include a presentation by program coordinator Raul Munoz with Pima County Health.

Topics will include positive coping strategies to help reduce stress while being mindful of an individuals environment.

The webinar is one hour and free. To register, click here.

A calendar of future events is also available on Pima County's website.