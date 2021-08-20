Need help with wildfire repairs? New grant money now available

TUCSON (KVOA) - A new grant is available to help people impacted by wildfires across the state.

According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, the grant money is part of a program that helps public and private landowners with emergency repairs to infrastructure damaged by fires or fire suppression activities after July of last year.

The Post-Wildfire Infrastructure Assistance Program provides $10 million for these repairs and includes things such as fencing, water storage tanks and troughs, and sewer systems.

The program is part of a $100 million investment package to help Arizonans hit hard by wildfires. The legislation was passed in June of this year after wildfires in the Gila County area.

Officials with the DFFM said $25 million is going to the Healthy Forest Initiative, $19 million to wildfire suppression costs, $36 million to post-fire flooding mitigation projects, and $10 million to help the Department of Forestry and Fire Management buy new equipment and upgrade communications infrastructure.

DFFM has also used millions to help counties deal with post-fire flooding.