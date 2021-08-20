Israel expands COVID booster program

Israel is giving third doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as the country has expanded its Coronavirus booster shot program to people over the age of 40.

Last month Israel began offering a booster shot to people over the age of 60, becoming the first country in the world that uses a western vaccine to do so.

Israel's campaign was expanded today to people over 40 and frontline health care workers.

"The third vaccine (shot) for 40 and above is the best solution for now," said Shoshana Eydinov, who works as a medic. "It's an amazing operation that we managed to do. We have the people, we have the vaccines, and people are coming to get it. We see that a lot of people believe in it, that this is going to be the solution for now."

Israel was one of the world's leaders in vaccinating its population early this year, but in recent weeks, it has seen a surge in cases of the Delta variant, even among those who are already vaccinated.