Hundreds of families hiding from Taliban in Kabul high school

More than 400 families who recently fled instability in the northern provinces of Afghanistan are now sheltering in a high-school in Kabul.

Families arrived with only bare essentials and in urgent need of humanitarian assistance. Within 24 hours of their arrival, Feridoon Aryan, with UNICEF Afghanistan, said they led a humanitarian response, ensuring that families sheltering at the school had access to food, water, sanitation facilities and also health, nutrition and psycho-social support.

"As violence spreads throughout Afghanistan, more and more families are forced to abandon their houses and make it to safer places such as Kabul", said Aryan, "They made it to Kabul, to the Padola desert, where in a high school the government of the Islamic Republic Of Afghanistan, UNICEF, along with its partners are providing temporary accommodation along with basic health services, ready to use therapeutic food for all these children who are hungry and have made this journey with hungry stomachs.

Thousands of families continue to be displaced into Kabul and other urban areas as they seek shelter from conflict around the country. Since the start of 2021, more than 390,000 people have been internally displaced, over half of them children.