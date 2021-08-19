UArizona welcomes largest incoming class ever

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona will be welcoming the largest group of incoming first-year students ever in history!

More than 8,700 first-year students will step onto the campus on Monday, kicking of the beginning of the year.

The university has not seen numbers this large since 2015 of just over 8,00 students. According to UArizona, this is an increase of more than 1,300 first-year students compared with last year.

The university says the new class is one of the most diverse, with about 45 percent of incoming students identifying with ethnicities other than white. About one-third of the class are first-generation students.

This year also marks a record number of first-year applications at nearly 48,000.