TFD: Six displaced, one cat taken to vet after apartment fire on southwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Tucson's southwest side which displaced several people and sent one cat to the vet on Thursday.

According to a tweet shared by TFD, crews were able to contain the fire located in the 1700 block of W. 36th St. to the first-floor apartment.

Reports detail that residents were able to safely evacuate, however one cat that was caught in the fire is now being treated at a nearby vet. Crews were able to pull the cat out and give it oxygen.

Residents were able to evacuate safely, except for one cat, who was pulled from the fire and given oxygen on scene. He is breathing on his own and will be taken to a nearby vet. The Red Cross has been called to assist the displaced residents, 2 adults and 4 children pic.twitter.com/KXgdgjNmWW — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) August 20, 2021

Authorities also reported that the two adults and four children who were displaced by the fire are now being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

