Skip to Content

TFD: Six displaced, one cat taken to vet after apartment fire on southwest side

New
7:03 pm Local NewsTop Stories
TFD Apartment Fire
Tucson Fire Department
TFD Apartment Fire
Tucson Fire Department
TFD Apartment Fire
Tucson Fire Department

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Tucson's southwest side which displaced several people and sent one cat to the vet on Thursday.

According to a tweet shared by TFD, crews were able to contain the fire located in the 1700 block of W. 36th St. to the first-floor apartment.

Reports detail that residents were able to safely evacuate, however one cat that was caught in the fire is now being treated at a nearby vet. Crews were able to pull the cat out and give it oxygen.

Authorities also reported that the two adults and four children who were displaced by the fire are now being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.

Meleny Gradillas

Meleny Gradillas is the evening Digital Content Specialist at News 4 Tucson. She was previously a Quintern at the station since 2017.

More Stories

Skip to content