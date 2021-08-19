Old Navy won’t keep women’s plus-size clothing in a separate section

Pittsburgh, PA (CNN) - Old Navy will no longer separate its plus-size women's clothing from other sizes.

The clothing store chain is getting rid of its separate plus-size sections in 1,200 stores and online.

Instead, the company says starting Friday, it will offer all of its women's apparel together from sizes zero to 30.

Prices will not change across the sizes.

Even the store's mannequins will highlight the change.

Old Navy says its mannequins will now be able to fit clothing from sizes four to 18.