Mavericks kick off first live concert at Fox Tucson Theatre

TUCSON (KVOA) - It was a full house Thursday night as the Fox Theatre kicked off its first official concert with the Mavericks, after being closed for months during the pandemic.

"It's been 529 days since there has been a show in this venue," said Fox Theatre's Bonnie Schock. "So excited to have this particular band to come."

Die-hard fans who have seen the Mavericks many times said having to wear a mask wasn't going to stop them from having fun.

"I don't really mind wearing a mask, what's hard for me is seeing everyone wearing a mask. I find it really sad but I understand I absolutely hope there is a time that we don't have to be doing this," said Hillary Yasmer-Shemin.

"For us to be behind masks is rather depressing but we gotta do what we gotta do. Hopefully, this will all be over soon and things will get better," said Jeane Devries.

Bass player and local Tucsonan, Ed Friedland also hopes things will get back to normal for the sake of his fans.

"The way to keep this moving forward is to get vaccinated. I would like us to finish the year out. We have a great year planned," said Friedland.

The Fox Theatre's new COVID-19 policy will go into effect during the Chris Isaak concert on Sept. 25. Guests will have to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test.