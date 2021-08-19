Haiti hospitals reach full capacity following quake

LES CAYES, Haiti -- Hospitals in the quake-devastated Northern Les Cayes region of Haiti are overflowing with people needing treatment.

Patients suffering from broken bones and cuts are being treated on mattresses in hospital corridors and hastily-erected disaster tents.

Meanwhile, survivors showed increasing frustration about the sluggish arrival of relief to hard-hit areas while dozens of people went to Les Cayes Airport demanding food.

The head of Haiti's civil protection agency said he knew aid had yet to reach many areas but officials were working hard to deliver it.

He added that the goal was to deliver aid to everyone in need within a week.