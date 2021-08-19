Gov. Ducey, Speaker Bowers release statement welcoming Afghan refugees to Arizona

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Gov. Doug Ducey and Speaker of the House Rusty Bowers released a statement Thursday welcoming refugees to the Grand Canyon State amid the deadly chaos in Afghanistan.

“The Afghans fleeing the Taliban regime served alongside America’s military forces and fought for freedom," the statement says. "We’re grateful for their efforts and Arizona wholeheartedly welcomes our fair share of the refugees in our state."

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan two weeks before the U.S. is set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war.

Educated young women, former U.S. military translators and other Afghans most at-risk from the Taliban are appealing to the Biden administration to get them on evacuation flights. President Joe Biden and his top officials say the U.S. is working to speed up the evacuation, but they’re making no promises about how long it will last or how many desperate people it will fly to safety.

