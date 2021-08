Whip out your check books because a new Girl Scout cookie is on the menu for next year!

The "Adventurefuls" cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout cookie season.

The brownie-inspired cookie features caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

Girl Scouts across the United States will offer the "Adventurefuls" cookie next season alongside fan favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas.