Afghans waving their national flag defying Taliban takeover

Afghan protesters have defied the Taliban for a second day, waving their national flag in scattered demonstrations.

The demonstrations, which come as Afghans celebrated Independence Day and some commemorated Ashoura festival, were a remarkable show of defiance.

The Taliban fighters again responded violently as they faced down growing challenges to their rule.

The Taliban have moved quickly to suppress any dissent, despite their promises that they have become more moderate since they last ruled Afghanistan with draconian laws.

Meanwhile, Taliban fighters patrolled Kabul, pledging to bring security to Afghanistan.

Many fear the Taliban will succeed in erasing two decades of efforts to expand women's and human rights in Afghanistan.

The Taliban so far have offered no specifics on how they will lead, other than to say they will be guided by Shariah, or Islamic, law.