A new analysis suggests early COVID-19 vaccine campaign in the U.S. may have prevented 140,000 deaths

The early vaccination campaign in the U.S. may have prevented over 100,000 deaths from COVID-19.

That's according to a new analysis by the RAND Corporation and Indiana University.

Researchers created models that estimated the number of COVID-19 deaths that would have happened had there not been any vaccinations.

The study authors say the average state experienced 5 fewer deaths from COVID per 10,000 adult residents by the second week of May.

They say that comes out to be nearly 140,000 deaths, and 3 million cases that were prevented as a result of the vaccinations.

New York saw the largest reduction in the number of averted deaths and Hawaii had the smallest reduction.

The experts also say the economic value of the lives saved is estimated to be between 625-billion dollars and 1.4 trillion dollars.