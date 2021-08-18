UArizona researchers utilize nanotechnology in hopes of improving cancer treatment

TUCSON (KVOA) - A study conducted by the University of Arizona researchers could improve cancer treatment.

Researchers say using nanotechnology to deliver chemotherapy, could be a more effective way to fight aggressive tumors.

Nanotechnology targets chemotherapy directly and selectively to cancerous cells.

Scientists say this can improve drug movement and therapeutic efficacy, while reducing systemic toxicities.

But, according to Dr. Jianqin Lu, an assistant professor of pharmaceutical sciences in pharmaceutics and pharmacokinetics at the University of Arizona College of Pharmacy, that is not the only thing that makes their research impressive.

"We found that our nano platform can not only increase effectiveness of the immunotherapy, but also can activate our body's own memory immunity," said Dr. Lu. "So basically that means you can stimulate an important immune cell type called T memory cells. So this key memory cells serves to remembers specific antigen involved in the tumor cells, this memory immunity can prevent the tumor recurrence."

Researchers hope this technology will allow cancer patients to have a healthier and improved quality of life during treatment.

They also hope it will extend survival rates and ultimately cure cancer.

Dr. Lu says they are currently looking for opportunities to launch an early phase clinical trial.