Tuition Insurance growing in popularity

"Tuition Insurance" is becoming more popular amongst college students, because of pandemic fears.

Most schools will not refund tuition if a student has to leave after the first few weeks.

But the insurance will reimburse you for tuition - as well as housing and fees, in some cases - as long as your withdrawal is for legitimate medical or psychological reasons.

Most schools offer "Tuition insurance" through a third-party.

One company offering this type of insurance, Grad Guard, says it has sold double the number of tuition insurance policies for this fall - compared to last.