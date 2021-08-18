Magnets recalled due to ingestion hazard

About 10 million Zen magnets and Neoballs magnets have been recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the magnets were sold individually and in sets, online and in stores in Colorado.

Zen magnets is aware of 2 children who ingested the small sphere shaped magnets and required surgery to remove them, along with parts of their intestines and bowels.

CPSC is also aware of other reports of children and teenagers ingesting the high-powered magnets and requiring surgery.

A 19-month-girl died after swallowing similar magnets.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled magnets and contact Zen magnets LLC for a refund.