Innovation Tech High School hosts open house for students

TUCSON (KVOA) - A new cutting-edge school is now open for in-person classes.

The Innovation Tech High School celebrated with its first-ever open house on Wednesday. The school opened in 2020, but students were forced to take online classes due to the pandemic.

The tech school is a joint effort between the Tucson Unified School District and the Pima County Joint Technical Education District.

All elective courses at the school help students earn workforce certificates.

"Those students are not only able to graduate with a diploma but with certificates and licenses, ready to give back to our Tucson community," said Patricia Hurley, Principal of Innovation Tech High School.

Innovation Tech is TUSD's newest high school since 1976.