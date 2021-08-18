34-year-old Tim Tebow has been released by the Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have released 34-year-old Tim Tebow after just one preseason game.

Tebow was attempting to join the Jaguars as a tight end, after previously playing quarterback in the NFL before his career fizzled on the field.

This morning, Tebow posted a message on social media thanking the Jaguars organization for the opportunity to one again chase a dream.

Jags Head Coach Urban Meyer, who was also Tebow's college coach at Florida, brought Tebow in to try out for the team, but the change of position proved to be too much to overcome and he was let go in the team's first round of cuts.

Tebow won the 2007 Heisman trophy and helped the Florida gators, and Coach Urban Meyer, win 2 National Championships in 2006 and 2007.

Tebow played quarterback for four different teams in the NFL after being drafted by the Broncos in 2010.