19-year old takes off on solo flight around the world

WEVELGEM, Belgium -- A 19-year-old pilot took off Wednesday for the start of a 30,000 mile bid to become the youngest woman to fly solo round the world.

Zara Rutherford departed from western Belgium in her Shark Ultralight, the world's fastest microlight aircraft.

The British-Belgian flyer hopes her voyage will encourage more girls and women to study and work in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), and spark girls' interest in aviation.

She is seeking to win the title from Shaesta Wais, who became the youngest woman to fly solo round the world at 30.

Rutherford's route will take about three months, with stops in 52 countries.

She says her two main concerns are fatigue and loneliness.