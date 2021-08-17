Tucson poised to face historic Colorado River water shortage

TUCSON (KVOA) - Water cuts are expected for the West Coast amid record low levels at Lake Mead. However, Tucson has been preparing for the shortage.

U.S. officials recently declared the first-ever water shortage on the Colorado River due to a prolonged drought.

Tucson Water told News 4 Tucson it has been getting ready for this moment.

"Tucson does have enough water to thrive. We have proactively been investing in our infrastructure and in excess water for many decades now so we're well-positioned to handle these droughts on the Colorado River for the time being," said John Kmiec, Interim Director of Tucson Water.



Media release: As drought looms, one Southwest city is prepared pic.twitter.com/4yc5FPDTZc — Tucson Water (@TucsonWater) August 16, 2021

Tucson Water said while there is enough water now, there is not enough water to waste. Residents are being encouraged to conserve and use only what they need.