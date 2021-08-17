‘Significant surge in COVID-19 cases’ prompt public health advisory update in Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) - A 'significant surge in COVID-19 cases' has prompted Pima County Health Department to update its public health advisory.

A previous advisory was issued on July 29. On Tuesday, PCHD said it updated the advisory because the spread of the virus is impacting area hospital capacity and and bed availability.

According to health officials, Pima County is "experiencing HIGH COVID-19 transmission, with over 145 cases per 100,000 population in the week ending August 14, 2021." In order to protect public health, they say "urgent community-wide response" is needed.

The Health Department asks the public to help stop community spread of COVID-19 by taking the following steps:

• Get vaccinated against COVID-19 and flu

• Wear a mask when indoors, at schools and in public places

• Wash your hands frequently

• Limit gathering in public spaces

• Limit travel that is not essential

• Get tested if you have covid-like symptoms

• Isolate for 10 days from others if you test positive

• Quarantine if you are exposed to someone who tests positive

Click here to see July 29's public health advisory.

"Area hospitals are experiencing more people presenting to the ER who are sick for reasons other than COVID-19

such as heart attacks, RSV and sepsis, who require hospital admission. This is putting significant pressure on

critical health care resources," Pima County said in its public health advisory. Adding that there limited availability of ICU beds and adult medical-surgical beds across area hospitals.

Since July 20, schools in Pima County have reported at least 581 cases, including 27 outbreaks, according to PCHD.

On Tuesday, Pima County saw 171 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths. So far, the county has seen 123,574 and a death toll of 2,470. According to Arizona, 50.3% of Pima County's population is vaccinated.

The county's Health Department also says they are seeing increasing numbers of pediatric cases and a growing number of younger and middle-aged people being hospitalized with the virus.

Read complete Public Health Advisory: