PACC: Shelter overcrowding is worst it’s ever been

TUCSON (KVOA) — Pima Animal Care Center said its overcrowding is the worst it's ever been and they're sounding the alarm for help.

The plea comes after a Facebook post by a shelter volunteer showed pictures of a dog who got into a fight with his kennelmate and was injured. The post, as of Tuesday morning, had been shared more than 1,200 times.

The shelter says Chato, the injured dog, is a golden retriever who's around eight-years-old. PACC and the shelter volunteer said he's been in short-term fosters and lived with other dogs previously. A PACC spokesperson told News 4 Tucson the two dogs were co-housed together for almost two weeks and never showed signs of not getting along.

PACC said this situation isn't very common and that the overcrowding at the shelter makes a big impact in their behavior.

"It's really stressful here right now," said PACC spokesperson Nikki Reck, "dogs pick up on that. The volunteers are stressed, the staff is stressed. We are all trying to save lives and dogs pick up on the stress. Who knows what caused it, but maybe they were stressed from all of us carrying around this extra burden."

PACC said it's seeing a big increase in dogs coming in with not many getting adopted or going into foster care, as well as dogs that prefer to be by themselves.

"If you don't have a pet at home, we need you, specifically," Reck said, "because we have an urgent need for someone who can take a dog immediately. If you don't have any pets at home, that makes it even easier."

As of Tuesday morning, the latest numbers from PACC show 581 dogs were at the shelter with 325 in foster care.

"The noise and the stress level in the shelter is just… so beyond bad," said shelter volunteer Christy Holliger. "Even the dogs that came in together and get along just fine can only take so much of that before something gets triggered."

The organization said it's in major need of foster and forever homes for their large breed dogs. To help clear shelter space, it's waiving adoption fees for dogs over 40 pounds.

"We need help," said Reck. "There's a lot going on here and we can't do it without the community support."

