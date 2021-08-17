Online classes lead to better sleep according to researchers

As students across the country return to the classroom for in-person learning, new study suggests they actually got more sleep when school was remote.

Researchers analyzed self-reported sleep data from over 5,000 adolescents across the U.S.

A fifth of middle school students and 37% of high school students who attended school in person reported getting sufficient sleep.

When students took live online classes, 38% of middle school, and well over half (56%) of high school students reported getting enough shut eye.

However, online school without live classes allowed students to get the most sleep.

Sufficient sleep is considered to be at least 9 hours for middle school and at least 8 hours for high school.