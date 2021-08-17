Could refusal to vaccinate cost you unemployment benefits?

TUCSON (KVOA) - As many companies here in Southern Arizona take a stand and start to make the COVID-19 vaccination mandatory.

Many are faced with the decision to get jabbed or get on the unemployment line.

So should an employer be able to fire you if you do not get the COVID vaccine? And more importantly, would that decision cost you unemployment benefits?

"I think it should be voluntary," Glenn Holub said.

"It depends on if there were medical reasons why they didn't get it and if they should receive unemployment," Christy said. "I'm not sure because every situation is different."

As it stands, Gov. Doug Ducey has made it clear in legislation that the state will not allow mandatory vaccinations.



"That's a toughy, I think everyone should absolutely get the vaccine, but firing somebody seems pretty harsh," Sandy Hambackher said. "I think there should probably be some interim steps for firing."

If an employee is fired, should the employee be eligible for unemployment?

"We don't know how DES is going to look," Shefali Milczarek-Desai, a professor at the University of Arizona College of Law said. "At this, we don't know what's going to come out between the state's prohibition and now certain public entities saying that they do have the power to enforce those vaccine mandates."

She says it could depend on if the employee had just cause, such as a medical or religious reason.

"It is misconduct if an employee violates any rule of safety or conduct or any other rule related to employment that the employer has," Milczarek-Desai said. " Now what's important here is that the rule has to be reasonable."

News 4 Tucson reached out to officials at DES on the matter. They provided the following statement.

"DES is currently reviewing this issue in order to determine how circumstances like the one about which you inquired will be addressed."

"So I don't think it's harmful for people to just go ahead and apply until we understand what factors DES is going to be looking at,"Milczarek-Desai said.