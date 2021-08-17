Athletes’ Village reopens for Paralympic Games

TOKYO, Japan -- The Athletes' Village reopened Tuesday, exactly a week before the Tokyo Paralympics.

The reopened village includes a technical repair service center for fixing equipment such as prosthetics and wheelchairs.

Around 100 technicians from around the world will be stationed.

Organizers have cut down the number of seats at the dining room to 2,400 from 3,000, to make it easier for wheelchair users to move around.

Roughly 4,400 athletes from 160 countries and regions will be joining the Tokyo Olympics.