Tucson gem show vendor fears for life in Afghanistan after Taliban takeover

TUCSON (KVOA) - Rep. Alma Hernandez took to Twitter to express her anguish after her good friend, Abdul became silent in Kabul when the Taliban took over.

"These are very close personal friends of mine that are innocent and they are just pleading for help they feel betrayed they feel like we left them there to die," Hernandez said.

While Abdul is not a U.S. citizen, he does visit Tucson frequently for his gem business. He even planned to visit Tucson in just a few weeks until his flight was canceled.

"They're currently hiding in a neighbor's home," Hernandez said. "All of their family are in a neighbor's home for protection because people know in the community that they do work with the U.S."

Hernandez says the Taliban has been a constant threat and many families have been forced into tough decisions.

"The fact that his family made a list ranking which family members were priority to get out first," Hernandez said. "Of course, the women were first and I can't imagine being in a situation where you have to decide whether my brother or sister should be saved."

The fight for survival became even more crucial after Abdul's brother was recently stabbed by someone in the Taliban.

"There are people literally flying off planes right now because they want to get out so badly and they can't," Hernandez said. "They would rather die that way than in the hands of someone else."

While President Joe Biden has sent troops back to facilitate evacuations, many fear that if they are not a U.S. citizen, they will be left behind.