Travel lane restrictions for palm tree trimming

The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM) Streets Maintenance Division has partnered with BrightView Landscaping to start trimming palm trees.

This is happening in city median islands for the next few weeks. There will be lane closures as contractors move through the project areas. Crews will work from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Work dates and trimming locations for next week are:

Monday, August 16, 2021 –

Country Club Road and Fifth/Sixth Street

Tuesday, August 17, 2021 –

Oracle Road from Miracle Mile to Drachman Street

Speedway Boulevard at Riverside Drive

Campbell Avenue from Third Street to Sixth Street

Thursday, August 19, 2021, through Friday, August 20, 2021 –

Miracle Mile from Flowing Wells Road to Oracle Road

The schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances. The traveling public can expect delays when traveling in these work areas. Please obey all traffic control signs and watch for personnel and equipment in the work zone.