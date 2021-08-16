President Biden defends decision as crisis worsens in Afghanistan

Today, the world is watching two capitals, kabul, where desperate residents are fleeing for their lives as the Taliban takes control, and Washington, where President Biden and his administration face the military, diplomatic and political fallout of the collapse of Afghanistan.

Scenes of desperation at the airport in Kabul, as Afghan citizens try to make it on the last planes out before it's too late.

While the world watches the Taliban take over the capital President Biden returning to Washington to address the unraveling humanitarian, military and political crisis.

"I stand squarely behind my decision", said President Biden, "After 20 years I've learned the hard way that there was never a good time withdraw us forces."

The president ordered thousands of American troops back in but only to secure the airport and facilitate evacuations.

The White House acknowledging the Afghan government's fall happened much faster than anticipated as their president fled the country and security forces collapsed.

"It is wrong to order American troops to step up when Afghanistan's own armed forces would not", said President Biden.

Allies and critics alike, including Senate Minority Leader, Mitch McConnell, are demanding to know how the Biden administration so badly underestimated what would happen when they pulled out U.S. troops.

"What we have seen is an unmitigated disaster", said McConnell, "A stain on the reputation of the United States Of America"

Early last month, President Biden brushed off comparisons to the fall of Vietnam, yet video out of Afghanistan Monday echoing the dangerous scramble to get U.S citizens to safety and the hopelessness of their allies who may be left behind.

President Biden is the fourth U.S. President to grapple with what became America's longest war. He has consistently said he would not pass it on to the next administration.