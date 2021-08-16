No Pima County school mask mandate as COVID-19 cases, outbreaks rise

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors doubled down on not mandating masks in county schools despite rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in schools.

This issue was re-submitted by Supervisor Matt Heinz after there have been over 450 COVID-19 cases in schools and 26 outbreaks in the county as the school year gets started.

"Transmission in the classroom is a real thing, whereas for instance, during the last school year we were saying it was relatively rare," said Dr. Francisco Garcia, Pima County Health Department Chief Medical Officer.

Despite the increased transmission in schools, there was still strong opposition to any kind of mask mandate.

"This just sounds horrible, little kids being forced to wear some kind of mask in their classroom, they can't breathe," said Pima County Supervisor Steve Cristy. "They hate it, they can't have any interaction with their fellow students."

An amended version of the new proposal, which did not ask for a mask mandate, still failed to pass the board 3-2.

Supervisor Matt Heinz believes that we will see negative effects of Monday's decision in the near future and says schools are not safe for students right now.

"If you have an unvaccinated parent, if you have an unvaccinated adult living with you and a school-aged child, do not send your child to school because there is an unmitigated risk," Heinz said.

In a separate vote, the Board of Supervisors decided to support school districts that do require face masks with technical assistance, tailored public health orders and expert testimony to support local school districts who make the decision to require face masks for students, teachers and staff.

They also will join as a party in any litigation initiated by the State to assist in the defense of a decision of that local school district.

Also on Monday, the Catalina Foothills and Amphitheater school districts decided to require students and staff to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status, starting Tuesday.