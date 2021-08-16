N4T Investigators: NTSB probes cause of crash that killed beloved firefighter, pilot

TUCSON (KVOA) - The National Transportation Safety Board is trying to piece together the events leading up to last month's deadly plane crash in northern Arizona, which claimed the lives of two veteran firefighters. A veteran Arizona Fire Chief and an experienced air-attack pilot.

Investigators say retired Northwest Fire District Chief, Jeff Piechura, 62, and pilot Matthew Miller, 48, were killed on July 10 when the Beechcraft King Air C-90 they were in crashed near Wikieup.

The pair was working as the eyes in the sky by performing aerial reconnaissance to firefighters battling the lightning-sparked Cedar Basin Fire in Mohave County.

“An air-attack platform is typically one of the earliest arriving resources on a wildfire," said Dolores Garcia, with the Bureau of Land Management.

According to flight data reviewed by the News 4 Tucson Investigators, the plane took off from Marana Regional Airport at around 11:20 a.m. on July 10 and crashed less than two hours later.

"It's a major loss to the wildland fire community as a whole," Garcia told the News 4 Tucson Investigators.

A preliminary report from federal investigators reveals the plane's left wing was located about three-quarters of a mile northeast of the main wreckage​.

“This airplane is a veteran type of aircraft. It's been in service since the 60s' so it has an extensive history; it's a safe airplane,” said Captain John Cox, an aviation safety expert who also has decades of experience flying the same types of aircraft involved in the fatal Arizona flight.

“The C-90 is a very extremely good stable platform, which means it's a good aircraft to do work in challenging environments, and certainly wildfires are challenging environments,” said Cox.

Cox added that authorities will be looking at a number of factors to pinpoint the exact cause of the crash.

“It's a reliable industry workhorse and to have a structural failure like this is unusual,” Cox told the News 4 Tucson Investigators.

Back in January the FAA released a so-called airworthiness directive for the Beechcraft King Air C-90 and other aircraft.

The action followed reports of fatigue cracks in the lower forward wing fitting on two airplanes.

The agency said the unsafe condition, if not addressed, could result in failure of the forward lower wing fitting, which "could lead to wing separation and loss of airplane control."

“There is a normal or typical A/D, which this one was, or, if there is a concern that requires a very short time frame, they can issue an emergency A/D,” Cox said.

The News 4 Tucson Investigators contacted the accident aircraft's registered owner to see if they had inspected the plane for the specific concern addressed by the directive. However, they didn't want to answer our questions or speak with the media.

Cox said investigators will rely on maintenance records and witness statements to figure out exactly what​ happened, though he explained that he does not​ believe the crash was connected to the recent airworthiness directive.

“This is one of those cases where we need to let the investigation go through its methodical process to get us the right answers of what happened on that tragic day,” Cox said.

