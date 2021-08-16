Man arrested, charged after injured in fatal shooting that targeted 3 robbery suspects

TUCSON (KVOA) - The third individual who was shot in connection to July 17's robbery that occurred on the south side was taken into custody Saturday after he was discharged from the hospital.

Back on July 17, Tucson Police Department officers were dispatched to the 400 block of West Columbia Street near Ajo Way at around 4 a.m. that morning in reference to a report of a robbery.

The victim, who was identified as a woman, said she was robbed by three men who were reportedly involved in a confrontation with a person known to them prior to the group fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

The officers located the suspects in a vehicle near the 6000 block of Belvedere Avenue, six miles away from the initial scene, after one of the men contacted 911 reporting that he had been shot at 4:42 a.m. that morning. After searching the vehicle, TPD learned that the three suspects had obvious signs of gunshot trauma.

One of the men, who was later identified as 22-year-old Jose Manuel Lopez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other men, who were identified as 20-year-old Jose Alexis Aguirre-Tirado and 22-year-old Raul Manuel Olivarria-Curiel, were later charged with first-degree felony murder, armed robbery, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, and aggravated assault.

Olivarria-Curiel, who was treated at the hospital for his injuries, was charged and booked into Pima County in connection to the confrontation after he was discharged from the hospital on Saturday.

