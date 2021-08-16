Ferrero launches Halloween candy calendars for a cause

It may be August, but it's never too early to start thinking about Halloween!

Candy company "Ferrero" is offering Halloween countdown calendars for a cause.

Consumers who donate to "Children's Miracle Network Hospitals" now through September 10th will get a chance to win a limited-edition "31 days of Halloween" calendar.

Each one features 31 compartments filled with Ferrero Halloween favorites, including "Butterfinger Zombie Eyeballs" and "Crunch Monster Eyes."

To donate to Children's Miracle Network hospitals, head to ferrerohalloween.com.

500 calendars will be given away.