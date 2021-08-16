Both sides prepare for California Governor recall effort

Rallies for and against keeping California's governor were held across the state this weekend.

Both sides are making sure their message is getting out to voters.

The Campaign to Recall Gavin Newsom held three rallies in Southern California, where attendees heard from speakers making a case for a yes vote on the upcoming recall election.

Vaccines and face coverings are both hot topics in the recall race.

Monday will be the first chance voters get to decide Newsom's future.

The Governor was in Los Angeles advocating for himself during a "Vote no" weekend of action.

Newsom wants to prevent Republican front-runner and former President Trump ally, Larry Elder, from taking the office.

"We've done everything in our power to lead with science, open argument, understand facts," Newsom said. "Not allowing ideology or politics to get in the way. We have a lot more work to do. We want to keep that momentum. That requires voting no on this recall."

Carl Demaio, the Chairman for Reform California, says it's time for a change.

"Governor Gavin Newsom has failed as a governor and we have so many problems in this state that are getting worse," Demaio said. "The only way to fix our state is with a fresh start and we need to get a new governor to make that happen."

Elder held a rally at a church in San Jose Thursday, where the conservative talk show host found a very receptive audience.

Calvary Chapel is a congregation that ended up in a legal battle with the city as it defied public health order during the pandemic.

Elder told his audience that will not be a problem if he becomes governor.