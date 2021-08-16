Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona awarding $400,000 in grants to tackle diabetes

TUCSON (KVOA) - An Arizona health insurance company is tackling diabetes with a large grant.

Diabetes is the seventh leading cause of premature death in the Grand Canyon State. It also contributes greatly to early disability.

That is why Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona is granting $400,000 to various organizations within the state.

They hope this effort will reverse the diabetes trend.

The idea is for the money to go to further work, related to prevention, treatment and the management of diabetes.

Jessica Yanow, the Senior Manager of Community Health & Advancement with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, also hopes the grant money will address the social determinants of health, which are the conditions in the places where people are born, live, work and play.

"Grant funds can be used for direct project-related expenses like staff time to provide diabetes-related services, programs supplies, educational materials," said Yanow. "Really what what we do, in terms of funding, is we look for organizations that are already doing great work in the community, that are able to identify the needs of the community members."

Organizations can request up to $75,000 in funding for proposals that will improve health outcomes for people living with Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, prediabetes or gestational diabetes.

Proposals are already being accepted.

The last day to submit is Sept. 2.