Tucson 10th most dangerous city for cyclists

TUCSON- Tucson is ranked the 10th most dangerous city for cyclists in a new study from Cliq. Between 2015 and 2019, In Tucson, 18 cyclists were killed in the city. On average, 6.7 cyclists are killed each year for every one million Tucson residents



But local cyclists think those numbers don't fully reflect just who is getting killed. Paul Thomas has been cycling for nearly 30 years. He said, "as cyclists, people who are dresses up in the outfits and all that , we're really a small percentage of people on the road and who's getting hit." The data doesn't differentiate recreational cyclists from those who bicycle as a means of transportation. Steve Morganstern owns Bicycle Ranch on Tucson's northside.

"So there's a mixture that's not broken down between exercise, recreational riding and someone who's maybe not paying attention," he said.

Whether you are cycling for exercise or commuting to work, Thomas said where you ride is important. "In central Tucson I would rather ride down Pima than Grant, rather ride down 3rd than Speedway. And find more bike friendly routes, when there's no shoulders, busy streets with no shoulders, not a safe place to ride."

Tucson has several designated bike boulevards and bike lanes. But cyclists must also follow the rules of the road.

"The ones who go on the sidewalk, which you aren't supposed to do, going against traffic, crossing wherever in the street , they're putting themselves at risk," said Morganstern.

Bicycling has seen a boost in popularity during the pandemic and more commuters are pedaling to work. In Tucson, 2.3% of commuters ride to work.

But staying safe on the road requires some defensive biking. "If they're experienced cyclists they're aware and they're always riding defensively knowing that I'm looking for cars assuming cars are not seeing me," Morganstern said.

In Arizona, cyclists have the same rights and responsibilities as motorists. Cyclists are permitted to ride two abreast and motorists should give cyclists three feet clearance when passing. Most cyclists are also drivers, and being safe is about respecting everyone who is on the road. "It's not just a motorist issue. It's an issue with the cyclist. you have to be paying attention. You also have to be courteous ," Thomas said.