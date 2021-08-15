Ford Elementary School has TPD investigating rumored threat

TUCSON (KVOA) -Families that attend Ford Elementary School in the Tucson Unified School District received a letter saying Tucson Police and Tucson Unified School Safety are investigating a rumored school threat.

Out of an abundance of caution the Tucson Unified School Safety will be present at Ford Elementary on Monday, August 16th.

According to officials with the Tucson Police Department they investigated this threat on August 13th and could not find any legitimacy.

As part of extra security measures the school will have students report directly to their classrooms and follow a rainy-day schedule.

District officials say they appreciate the parent who brought this to their attention.

