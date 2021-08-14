Healthcare workers protest vaccine mandates

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Healthcare workers from across the city gathered Saturday morning at Tucson Medical Center to protest vaccine mandates.

Both Banner Health and TMC have recently announced vaccine mandates for employees. In a statement, TMC said, "We have seen an alarming increase in Covid cases across Southern Arizona, and as a community hospital, our job is to keep staff and patients safe. We know vaccines work, so we stand behind our decision to require hospital workers to be vaccinated. Of those currently hospitalized with Covid, 99% are unvaccinated."

The hospital said it will allow some exceptions and deferments. Those who wish to wait until the FDA fully approves the vaccine can sign up for a deferment as well as those who are pregnant. Exceptions are being made for religious and health reasons. Those who are allowed deferments or exceptions will have to be tested twice a week.

Dozens of protestors crowded all four corners of Grant and Craycroft, some chanting, "my body, my choice". Registered Nurse Carrie Silvers said "Nurses need to know, do not quit your jobs, do not take the shot, stand together." Silvers is also a professor at the University of Arizona College of Nursing. She said "The vaccine, or the "shot" is a leaky vaccine that allows transmission of the virus from one person to the next. People are dying. There's all kind of side effects."

Firefighter and paramedic Mike Lytle said " If people want to get a vaccine they are more than welcome to get the vaccine. As long as it is in an experimental phase where it has not been approved by the FDA people should not be mandated to get a vaccine until everything is figured out with this vaccine. "

The Tucson City Council also voted this week to mandate vaccines for city employees. Those who don't get the vaccine could be suspended for five days without pay. One city worker said he would like to talk to the media but was worried about losing his job.

Many protestors cited recent data from the Centers for Disease Control, which found fully vaccinated people could still transmit the Delta variant. "People who have had the shot are transmitting Covid to people. So that is a false narrative the media and the feds are putting out there." said Silver. "A Covid nurse, who did not want to be identified, said she was not getting vaccinated because she is not in the at risk population. She said she had had Covid and was fine, adding, "I'm here as a voice for somebody who does see it first hand who just encourages people they can make their own decisions and do what feels right for them and not be forced."

Researchers say no vaccine guarantees 100% immunity. The mRNA vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness and death. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services in July there were 37,777 total cases of Covid-19. Of those 33,622 were unvaccinated and 4,155 were fully vaccinated .That means 89% of people diagnosed with COVID-19 weren’t fully vaccinated. Virtually all deaths and nearly all hospitalizations are among those who aren’t fully vaccinated.



