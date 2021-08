TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucsonans have gathered outside of Tucson Medical Center on Saturday to voice their displeasure about TMC's new requirements for nurses to be vaccinated.

BREAKING: A protest has broken out outside of Tucson Medical Center at Grant and Craycroft in opposition to mandatory vaccines. pic.twitter.com/47w6fnrnhD — KVOA News 4 Tucson (@KVOA) August 14, 2021

Over 100 people were standing peacefully at the corner of Grant and Craycroft with signs and flags.

News 4 Tucson has reached out to TMC for comment but has not received a response.