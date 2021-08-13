Paris celebrates Olympics handover

Thousands of people gathered near the Eiffel Tower to celebrate the handover of the Olympic flag from Tokyo to Paris.

The event kicked off with singing of the national anthem backed onscreen by a symphony orchestra and French astronaut Thomas Pesquet playing the saxophone from the international space station. As the anthem ended the crowd watched as French jets flew over the capital trailing the colors of the French flag.

The event took place during the closing ceremony in Tokyo after the Olympic flag was formally handed over to the mayor of Paris. Pop music took over as French Olympic athletes were introduced and mingled in the crowd. Everyone in the crowd had to be vaccinated or show a recent negative covid test.

One French athlete said she looks forward to seeing her family and fans in the 2024 games.