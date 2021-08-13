Local Salvation Army in need of water donations

TUCSON, Arizona -- The Salvation Army is in need of water donations for their summer cooling program.

Every year, the organization holds "Operation Chill Out", which allows those in need to get water and clothing for the hot temperatures. Captain David Oh says this year, it's been especially difficult.

"During Pandemic, actually, we got a lot more people on the street," Oh says. "The water is the greatest need, all the time. So far, we have given over 20,000 bottled waters since June."

Oh has been making trips to Costco every other day to get the bottled water, dipping into organization funds.

That's why Oh says it's so important people donate this year. The program normally ends in August, but they've extended it until the end of September because of the great demand.

"When we care for those people in need, I believe our Tucson will be a much better place, we can live together," Oh says.

People can bring donations to four locations in Tucson:

Hospitality House , 1002 N Main Ave. 520-795-9671, Open 7 AM to 7 PM, 7 days per week.

, 1002 N Main Ave. 520-795-9671, Open 7 AM to 7 PM, 7 days per week. All Nations Community Center , 1001 N Richey, 520-795-4504, Open 9 AM to 4 PM, Monday through Friday.,

, 1001 N Richey, 520-795-4504, Open 9 AM to 4 PM, Monday through Friday., South Community Center , 1625 S. 3rd Ave, 520-620-1076, Open 11:30 AM to 5 PM, 7 days per week through August 31.

, 1625 S. 3rd Ave, 520-620-1076, Open 11:30 AM to 5 PM, 7 days per week through August 31. Naughton’s Plumbing at 6062 E Speedway, Monday through Friday, 520-293-2220, 7 AM to 5 PM.

In addition to water, they accept clothing donations like t-shirts, shorts, hats, and sunglasses. Oh says umbrellas for shade are also really helpful.